PBA: Cone calls Blackwater 'a team to reckon with'

The Blackwater Bossing made it tough for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings when they played in the Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- From losing 29 straight games to pulling off back-to-back upsets against Magnolia and TNT, the Blackwater Bossing appear to have turned the page -- and the league's most successful coach has taken notice.

The Bossing ended the longest losing streak in PBA history in their final game of last season's Governors' Cup, stunning Magnolia, 101-100. In their first game of the 2022-23 Philippine Cup, they claimed another upset, downing TNT, 85-78.

"We were very concerned [about Blackwater]," admitted Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone, whose team did enough to survive the Bossing, 85-82, when they played last Sunday.

The Gin Kings very nearly became victims of the upset-seeking Bossing, as they trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before out-executing them down the stretch. Cone said afterward that he felt a sense of deja vu heading into the game, as he recalled the upset they suffered against TerraFirma Dyip during the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

"They [TerraFirma] had upset San Miguel, and we had to play them next. We didn't learn any lessons from that game, and they came out and beat us also in that game. They surprised everybody by beating San Miguel and us," the coach said.

"It was the same feeling, coming into this game. They came out and made a big win against Talk 'N Text," he added.

The scouting they have done also made them wary, said Cone. The Bossing were playing at a high level on both ends of the floor, and they had some dangerous players in the squad. Against Ginebra on Sunday night, it was unheralded guard Joshua Torralba who waxed hot for Blackwater, but they got plenty of contributions from other players including Baser Amer and James Sena.

The Bossing stayed competitive even without top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, and with veteran point guard JVee Casio not at 100%.

"We knew we had a battle in place, but I think it ended up even harder than we thought," said Cone. "That's a team to reckon with."

"[Ariel] Vanguardia, Coach Vanguardia has that team playing really well. I can see what happens when Rosser joins the lineup, that could make them even better, to have someone to rotate with Yousef [Taha]," he added.

"They're gonna be tough for anybody this time around. You can see it in their discipline."

Now 1-1, Blackwater will try to bounce back on Saturday against NorthPort Batang Pier.