Obiena to miss two tournaments due to COVID-19

Philippine's Ernest John Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin. File photo. Tobias Schwarz, AFP

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, which will force him to miss two upcoming competitions.

On Instagram, Obiena said he will miss the Oslo Bislett Games on June 16 and the Meeting de Paris "due to health reasons."

He later clarified that he contracted COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in Formia, Italy, where he trains.

The events in Oslo and Paris are part of the Wanda Diamond League. Obiena expects to be back in time for the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, Sweden on June 30.

The 26-year-old, who holds the Asian record in pole vault, last competed on May 29 in the European City of Sports in L'Aquila where he cleared 5.85 meters to claim the gold.

In the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, he re-set the meet record with a mark of 5.46 meters, defending his title.