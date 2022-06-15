NCAA: CSB clobbers Lyceum for share of lead

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) rose to a share of the top spot in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament after a quick victory against the Lyceum of the Philippines University, Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Blazers needed just an hour and 18 minutes to book a 25-21, 25-8, 25-13 win against the Lady Pirates and hike their record to 2-0.

CSB is now tied with defending champion Arellano University at the top of the league standings.

It was a fitting gift for CSB coach Jerry Yee, who missed the season opener due to his commitments with the national women's Under-18 team.

"Nag-mature naman sila inside and outside the court. 'Yung personality nila sa labas ng court, sa labas ng practice, nag-grow naman sila," said Yee.

Jade Gentapa led all scorers with 11 points, including two aces, while Gayle Pascual and Mycah Go each contributed 10 points for CSB.

"Every game dapat ready kami lahat. Training kami, ensayo kami. Lahat ng kailangan pang i-improve, tuloy-tuloy lang. Walang titigil," said Cloanne Mondoñedo, who was credited with 15 excellent sets.

The Lady Blazers had a massive 47-24 advantage in kills, and got 20 free points off the Lady Pirates' errors.

No player reached double-digits for Lyceum, with Jewel Maligmat scoring six points. The Lady Pirates dropped to 1-1 in the tournament.

