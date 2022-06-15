Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2022. John G Mabanglo, Shutterstock Out/EPA-EFE

The idea that Steph Curry would finish a game without making a 3-pointer seemed like a preposterous one until it actually happened.

The Golden State Warriors superstar shooter missed all of his nine attempts from behind the arc in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.

Prior to that, he had made a triple in a record 233 consecutive games.

"I'm not afraid to go 0-for-whatever," Curry said in an article posted on ESPN.com, "because I'm going to keep shooting and taking shots that you normally feel like you can make.

"And I've responded well when I've had games like that from the 3-point line."

In the shadow his epic performance in Boston, Curry was subpar in Game 5, shooting just 7 of 22 from the field for 16 points in 35 minutes.

But the upside was his teammates saw him struggle and they stepped up, and more significantly the Warriors won and they're now on the cusp of another banner.

"We're never stressed or worried about No. 30," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said.

"He has done so much and elevated this franchise to a place where it was hard to even imagine that he has leeway, and he can have a bad night. I just know he'll respond.

For Warriors forward Draymond Green, that woeful shooting night could be some bulletin-board mental note for Curry.

"He's going to be livid going into Game 6, and that's exactly what we need."

