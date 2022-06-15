COURTESY: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - RSG Philippines will be facing Malaysia's Orange Esports in the upper bracket semifinals.

Orange Esports' head coach Khairul Azman "Pabz" bin Mohd Sharif admitted that the squad admires the Pinoy Kingslayers.

"RSG Philippines is a very strong team and we admire them. We must focus and reset and trust ourselves to win the next match," Pabz said after they won against RSG Philippines' Singaporean counterparts.

Orange Esports banked on a reverse sweep to send RSG Singapore down to the lower bracket, and one loss away from elimination.

With the upcoming game in swing, Orange Esports said they will be focusing on Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto and Dylan "Light" Catipon, in their upcoming match on June 16.

"For me actually all of RSG PH's players are very strong individually. But we must watch out for their jungler Demonkite and also the roamer, Light. That doesn't mean we don't respect the other players," Pabz said

RSG Philippines will face Orange Esports at 6 p.m. on Thursday.