PBA legend and former NLEX Road Warriors assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa reported right away a day after he was appointed new team manager of the TNT Tropang Giga.

He immediately connected with the rest of the members and went right down to business.

Being a team executive is something new for the 10-time PBA champion player, who has spent being involved in coaching, serving as deputy of coaches Tim Cone and Luigi Trillo at Alaska, and later on, Yeng Guiao at NLEX.

But he’s one guy who never backs down from challenges.

“I like challenges. This is just one of those,” wrote Lastimosa in a Viber message to ABS-CBN News. “I’m just excited to be able to have a direct impact on a team.”

As a member of the coaching staff and as a former coach of the Bataan Risers team in the MPBL, Lastimosa was able to manage personnel as well, but that’s entirely different to managing the team.

“This is totally different from coaching since I’ll be dealing with players’ well-being,” he added. “If they’re unhappy with their contracts that might reflect on their play, so there’s got to be a balance where both parties are agreeable on negotiations.”

Prior to his official appointment as new team manager of TNT and before being given the blessing by NLEX management to pursue his career advancement, Lastimosa bared that he’s been talking with the Tropang Giga management for quite some time.

Although Lastimosa is now the team manager of TNT, head coach Chot Reyes clarified that his former player isn’t involved in the negotiations with star point guard Mikey Williams, who has yet to agree with the terms of his renegotiation with the Tropang Giga.

Williams is still under contract with the Tropang Giga, which is why the PBA Philippine Cup finals MVP last season has been included in the team roster prior to the start of the season. But a clause in his contract which specified that he can restructure his contract has stalled the negotiation as the Tropang Giga played the first three games without him.

But Lastimosa expects Williams to be here soon and agree with the terms with the Tropang Giga.

“Mikey’s contract is set,” added Lastimosa. “He just needs to sign it here. He should be here any time now.”