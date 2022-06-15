Football: Azkals fail to clinch 2023 Asian Cup berth

The Philippines fell short in its campaign to qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup tournament proper.
The Philippine Azkals finished in second place in Group B with 4 points on one win and one draw, which was not enough to qualify to the tournament proper in Qatar.
Palestine, which beat the Azkals on Tuesday, topped the group with a perfect record of three wins for 9 points.
Jordan emerged as the top team in Group A, while Uzbekistan and India won in Group C and Group D, respectively.
Bahrain topped Group E, while Tajikistan finished as the Group F winners.
The Philippines was hoping to duplicate its historic qualification in the 2019 of the Asian Cup.
But the Azkals were dominated by Palestine on Tuesday, 4-0, and missed the chance to get an outright passage to the Asian Cup.