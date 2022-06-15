The camp of Puerto Rican champion Jonathan "Bomba" Gonzalez maintained that the the WBO junior flyweight king is focused on his first title defense against Filipino boxer Mark Anthony Barriga on June 24.

This after WBA titlist Hiroto Kyoguchi announced that he plans to fight Gonzalez in the undercard of the Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy clash in September.

“Kyoguchi announced to the press that he is fighting Bomba González next in a unification on Sept. 17 GGG-Canelo show, which it’s not true,” Felix ‘Tutico’ Zabala Jr., Gonzalez’s promoter, said in BoxingScene.

“First we have not received any offers from Matchroom (Boxing, Kyoguchi’s promoter) or anybody. We already have our own plans and don’t depend on a Kyoguchi fight with all due respect to him."

“We will be ready to announce it right after the June 24 bout if successful,” acknowledged Zabala. “But right now the only thing on his mind is June 24 and Barriga.”

Gonzalez is set to make his first title defense against Barriga on June 24 ProBox TV from Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

He won the WBO title by outpointing Elwin Soto last October.