The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after beating the UST Golden Tigresses in their UAAP Season 84 step-ladder semifinals match. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- For fans of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, their team's run in the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament evokes memories of another squad that made history for the program.

Like their 2022 counterparts, the Ateneo team in UAAP Season 76 also had to go through the eye of the needle in the women's volleyball tournament, winning three straight knockout games to make it to the Finals.

There, the team led by Alyssa Valdez defeated a De La Salle University squad that had a thrice-to-beat advantage, in the process securing the university's first ever volleyball crown.

The current crop of Blue Eagles aren't quite there yet, but they have now won three consecutive do-or-die matches and are now in the second phase of the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder. An impressive sweep of No. 3 seed University of Santo Tomas on Tuesday night allowed them to set up a date against archrivals De La Salle University, with the Lady Spikers owning a twice-to-beat advantage.

"Kung iko-compare kami sa kanila, it's an honor for our team, kasi ibang klase talaga ang team na 'yun. Look at their line-up there, talagang matatag talaga 'yun, and pinagdaanan nila, ang hirap," Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro said on Tuesday, after Ateneo's 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 win against the Golden Tigresses.

Almadro won't deny that they are inspired by the feat of the Season 76 squad, a team that has gone down in UAAP volleyball lore. That Ateneo team was considered to be in a rebuilding phase, but instead made a Cinderella-run all the way to the championship.

"If we can duplicate what they did, we will be thankful to the Lord, and of course we will be thankful for them for being our inspiration," the coach said. "You know, malaking bagay 'yun, if the players will be playing inspired."

Faith Nisperos, the leading scorer of the Season 84 team, says it is an honor for them to be compared to the Season 76 squad.

Faith Nisperos has led the way for Ateneo in Season 84. UAAP Media.

"It's an honor, and of course, nagiging inspiration din 'yun sa amin. With that inspiration, all we have to do is really work hard and really pray hard din as well," said Nisperos, who torched UST for 23 points in just three sets on Tuesday.

However, Almadro also points out that the circumstances are very different. For one, the Blue Eagles had to play a knockout game just to make it to the Final 4; Valdez's team in Season 76 finished as the third seed with a 10-4 win-loss record in the elimination round.

"Different times, different measures. Ibang adjustment ang ginawa ng team na 'to, ibang sacrifice ang ginawa ng team na 'to because ayun nga, coming from the pandemic, may mga injuries pa kami coming to these games," Almadro said.

The task ahead of them does not get any easier as well. Ateneo has yet to beat La Salle in Season 84; indeed, they have not defeated their archrivals since 2017. The Lady Spikers also have a twice-to-beat advantage, and a win on Thursday will propel them to the Finals where the National University Lady Bulldogs are waiting.

But the Blue Eagles have momentum, and are playing their best volleyball of the season with plenty of inspiration and motivation in them.

"Of course, ibang klaseng paghahanda ngayon," said Almadro. "Kung ma-compare man, it's an honor for us, and hopefully, and sana ma-manifest, and sana, we pray to God na maulit."