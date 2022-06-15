2 entries share 2022 World Slasher Cup 2 title

D' Shipper/BBB. Handout photo

MANILA -- Two top entries emerged victorious in the second edition of the 2022 World Slasher Cup 9-Cock Invitational Derby.

The combined entries of Roel C. Facundo, B. Joson, and J. Bacar (D' Shipper/ BBB) and Nyok, Tony, and Engr. Canlas (Guagua Cockpit 1) shared the coveted WSC title after posting an 8-1 win-loss record at the end of this year's derby at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BP's Royce Hotel & Casino 2 entry, Antonio Celedio Jr.'s Bulldog entry, and KGWD Man/ Dr. Lapena's KGWD Man/ JL Balibago 2 entry bagged the runner-up honors, with 7.5 points each.

Guagua Cockpit 1. Handout photo

Meanwhile, seven entries — J. Genesis 727, Replica/Weind Gutz/Dream Come True/ SE, RR Polo, Ni Legacy, Kiniboy Gold, Rhino Tonio, and F.R. Ramos/ SE — ended the competition with 6.5 points.

Top entries with six points were: Pradera Verde, Bulldog Batangas, MBJ/SE, Espino Brothers, RET RBP Gemwell Adventure Resort A, RG88/ Braveheart/ San Luis Cockpit, Starlord Japong, LC ADP Arranque, R2J, Sagupaan Complexor 3000/B50, Northern Feathers, BMEG Integra Zambo Yan, WSC 1 champion Texas Cockpit Arena, AngryBird 5565/SE, Swing J. Genesis Sabong Express, and Alamat.

The WSC pre-finals and grand finals featured 140 fights of the top 70 entries starting at 1 p.m. Monday with non-stop action until early Tuesday morning.

The derby's second leg was scheduled from May 31 to June 6.