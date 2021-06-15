Tennis: Alex Eala, Andorran partner reach W25 Madrid doubles quarterfinals

MANILA—Just three days since Alex Eala of the Philippines became a Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles champion, the 16-year-old ace made it to the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour doubles quarterfinals at the $25,000 Madrid tournament Tuesday in Spain.

Eala, the juniors No. 3 and World No. 630, teamed up with 15-year-old Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra, the juniors No. 1 and World No. 713.

They scored a 6-3, 7-6(3) upset over No. 2 seeds Robin Anderson of the United States and Isabella Shinikova of Bulgaria. Anderson, 28, is the World No. 221 while Shinikova, 29, is the World No. 216.

At the outdoor hard court of Ciudad de la Raqueta, Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva notched a break to lead at 2-1 and Anderson and Shinikova replied with a break to level at 2-2.

The Filipino-Andorran tandem broke again to lead at 4-3, then won an easy service game to widen the gap at 5-3. They broke for the third time to clinch the first set, 6-3.

The American-Bulgarian pair broke in the opening game of the second set, to which the Filipino and Andorran replied with a break. The teen netters broke again in the 6th game to lead at 4-2 and the more experienced players broke back to inch closer at 4-3. The pairs continued to hold serve until 6-6.

In the tiebreak, the netters carried on with holding serve until the 6th point where Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva secured a mini break to advance to 4-2.

Anderson and Shinikova held serve in the next point and Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva held serve as well in the next two points to lead at 6-3. The Filipino and Andorran nailed a mini break again to win the match, 7-6(3).

With the doubles opening round being the Round of 16, Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva are through to the quarterfinals where they will face 24-year-old World No. 485 Ashley Lahey of the United States and 21-year-old World No. 885 Oliviac Tjandramulia of Australia.

Eala and Jimenez Kasintseva are junior champions in the 2020 Australian Open, with Eala winning the doubles title with Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho and Jimenez Kasintseva bagging the singles title.

In the W25 Madrid singles draw, junior exempt player Eala will go up against No. 5 seed Andrea Lazaro Garcia of Spain, the 26-year-old World No. 272, in the first round.

Last Saturday, June 12, No. 1 seeds Eala and Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia defeated No. 8 seeds Amarissa Kiara Toth of Hungary and Maria Bondarenko of Russia, 6-0, 7-5, in the Roland Garros junior girls’ doubles final.

In May, Selekhmeteva was Eala’s partner in the W25 Platja D’Aro doubles tournament in Spain where they posted a runner-up finish. The Platja D’Aro was Eala’s first foray into professional doubles. Also in Spain, Eala won her maiden professional title at the first leg of the W15 Manacor tournament in January.

RELATED VIDEO