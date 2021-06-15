Rebisco, PNVF ink three-year partnership

Rebisco's Noric Ng and PNVF's Tats Suzara make their partnership official

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Tuesday announced that it has inked a three-year partnership with the Republic Biscuit Corporation (Rebisco), which will now serve as the primary backer of the national teams and the federation's programs.

Rebisco currently owns two teams in the Premier Volleyball League -- Creamline and Choco Mucho -- and has also backed the national teams under the previous federation.

They formalized their partnership with the PNVF in a virtual signing ceremony on Tuesday, with Rebisco vice president of operations Noric Ng and PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara as the signatories.

"Rebisco is committed to supporting volleyball at all levels, from grassroots development, to the amateur and professional level, and now, on a national level," said Ng.

While the contract they signed was for three years, Rebisco executives hinted that it could be extended.

"We really love the sport," said Rebisco president Jonathan Ng. "We would like to say that we're in here for the long haul, matagalan siguro 'to. We'll see how it progresses."

Rebisco is expected to support the four major national teams -- men's and women's beach volleyball, and men's and women's volleyball -- as well as other programs and events of the federation.

Jonathan Ng said that the "dream" for them was to see the national teams reach the podium in a major international competition, hopefully starting with the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam later this year. Noric Ng, for his part, stressed that they have complete faith in the PNVF, under Suzara's leadership.

"We don't want to pressure them," Noric Ng said when asked about a specific vision for the national team. "We will put our faith entirely in Ramon Suzara's team. We're here to support Mr. Suzara."

Suzara, for his part, said they are determined to have a return of investment within the initial three-year period that they agreed upon.

"For any private sector support, there should be a return of investment. Kailangan, we need to get medals," he said. "We need to strengthen, and get medals for our partners."

"As a patron, Rebisco covers all the programs of the PNVF," he added. "We are not selling now only one or two players or one national team. We are selling the federation itself, its programs. And Rebisco believes in the programs of the PNVF."