MMA: Fatherhood inspires Rolando Dy to improve his craft



Brave CF lightweight contender Rolando “The Incredible” Dy entered a new phase of his life nearly a year ago when he and his wife, Stephanie, welcomed their first child, Joy Gabrielle.

As a first-time father, the 29-year-old power-puncher from Dasmariñas, Cavite is even more inspired to be the best athlete and role model he can possibly be.

“My daughter is one of my inspirations, as well as my wife. As I mentioned in one of my post-fight interviews, I’m fighting for the betterment of my family. This kind of thought makes me stronger and tougher as a fighter and a person as a whole,” Dy said.

Dy admitted that raising his daughter properly will pose a challenge.

“As a family man competing at the highest level of my sport, it is far more challenging. It has changed my life in terms of my priorities. However, it is fulfilling. Now that I am a family man, I cannot fail. It’s difficult, I know, but I love it! It brings out the best in me,” he said.

“Fatherhood is a new horizon in my life. I must admit that I’m not ready for it. But just like MMA, I was trained to face my fear, fight, and conquer."

Witnessing the birth of Joy Gabrielle, Dy has gained a deeper understanding of life as he learned to appreciate the efforts of his mother, Jennifer Dy-Subastil, and his uncle, James, who now serves as his manager.

Dy did not grow up with his father, boxing legend Rolando Navarrete, by his side. While his dad reeled from the consequences of his rock-star lifestyle, his mom was left with no choice but to solely care for him and an elder sibling. Meanwhile, his uncle stood in to provide fatherly guidance.

Now that he is responsible for another human being, “The Incredible” is working harder than ever to provide for his family.

“I owe who I am today to my mother and uncle. I have a loving and caring family that molded and raised me,” he shared. “Now that I have my own family, I will use what I learned from them to raise my child.”

“It’s true that my father wasn’t around during my childhood and my teenage years. It’s one of the reasons why I am doing my best to be there for my daughter because I will not allow my daughter to grow up without a father.”

Though Dy acknowledged that he is still adapting to his new role, it does not hinder him from cherishing every moment of it. In fact, he looks forward to celebrating his first Father’s Day this weekend.

“I am super excited to celebrate it for the very first time. Now I understand why most fathers are happy to have the privilege of being one,” he concluded.

