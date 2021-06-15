Boxing: Strategy vs Inoue? Dasmarinas prefers to bare it in the ring

Michael Dasmarinas (center). From Dasmarinas' Facebook page

Michael Dasmarinas is optimistic he will be able to pull off a major upset against Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue when they meet in the ring this coming weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bicolano lefty, who has been training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles for weeks now, believes they have covered everything they need in preparing for his title challenge against the heavy-hitting Japanese.

"Gagawin natin ang lahat sa laban. Nag-training naman tayo kaya may chance manalo," said Dasmarinas in one of his Facebook live videos.

When prodded about his strategy against the unified WBA-IBF bantamweight champion, Dasmarinas had this to say: "Makikita na lang sa laban."

Dasmarinas earned the mandatory shot by outclassing fellow Filipino Kenny Demecillo in March 2019.

The Pili, Camarines Sur native owns a 30-2-1 (20 KOs) record.

He will be facing Inoue at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Inoue, meanwhile, owns a 20-0 (17 KOs) record. Although his most recent bout was a quick demolition of Jason Moloney in October 2020, his most notable fight was his decision victory over now WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr.

"I hope ipagkaloob sa atin (ang panalo). Basta ginawa ko ang lahat ng makakaya natin (sa training)," said Dasmarinas.

RELATED VIDEO