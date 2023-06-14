Nards Pinto led the way in Ginebra's first win of the preseason. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Barangay Ginebra picked up a hard earned 95-89 win over Phoenix Super LPG in a PBA on Tour preseason game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Nards Pinto paced Ginebra with 22 points as three other Gin Kings delivered double-digit outputs in what was their first win of the preseason.

Aljun Mariano dished out 18 markers even as Raymond Aguilar and Jayson David added 15 apiece.

They picked up the scoring duties in the absence of Ginebra stars Scottie Thompson, Christian Standhardinger and Stanley Pringle.

"Magandang opportunity para sa akin at kina Raymond, kay Aljun at Von (itong preseason games) para mag-grow ang game namin," said Pinto.

But it was not an easy win for the Kings as the Fuel Masters threatened to take over in the fourth quarter.

On Reden Celda's lead Phoenix was able to outscore Ginebra in the payoff period, 21-17.

But Aguilar was able to keep the Kings afloat and assure themselves a win.

RJ Jazul topscored the Fuel Masters with 18 points, while Celda had 17. Larry Muyang added 13 markers.

