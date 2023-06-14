Teddy Travis hugged by a teammate. PFL/Handout.

MANILA – Mendiola FC 1991 midfielder Teddy Travis has come a long way from being a fan who used to watch live UFL games at the McKinley Hill Stadium as a high school footballer.

On Sunday in Mendiola’s 2-1 conquest of Maharlika Manila FC, it was Travis who delivered the go-ahead goal in the 84th minute to give the Bravemen the win in the final match of the 2022-2023 Philippines Football League season.

“In my positioning, I was right midfield, so I was balancing out positioning for me and the other midfielders. I was at the far side. When I saw the play was developing from [Junior] Sam’s pass to Ken [Payosalan], I knew I had to make a move to help score,” Travis said of his conversion.

“With my experience being a striker before, I kind of know how to position myself on the field in the box. When I saw the second post was wide open, I called for the ball, I made sure Payo heard me, and I put it in the bottom corner.”

Travis’ goal in the season ender was the 23-year-old’s first professional league goal in a match where he played the full 90.

Often playing as a substitute towards the tail-end of the season, the start came as a surprise for the former La Salle Green Hills striker.

“I didn’t even know I was going to start until right before kick-off, when we were doing the checking,” Travis shared.

“Once I was told that, I told myself, okay, I will just give it my all until I am subbed out after the first half. Kasi usually, I get subbed out. So yeah, I just said I will give it my all and whatever happens happens, I will go out knowing I gave my 100 percent on the field to help the team.”

But Mendiola head coach Christopher Pedimonte had other plans, opting to have Travis stay in the field for the second half while the match was knotted at one goal apiece.

“But once the game kept going, coach talked about subbing Jon Carlos, and subbing Sam in, for more fresh legs up top, he didn’t mention anything about the midfield, so that’s when I kind of knew that, okay, I have to conserve my energy a bit, while still giving my all,” Travis continued.

“Once I knew I was playing most of the game, I knew I was doing something good. I just kept on working hard and doing what I can in the midfield.”

Although Travis made it a habit to watch live football growing up, he wasn’t just a mere observer.

At the high school level, Travis carved out a respectable NCAA juniors football career for the Greenies. He won the Season 92 Golden Boot award in 2017, while leading La Salle Green Hills to a runner-up finish.

He would play collegiate football for Upper Iowa University, a US NCAA Division 2 school before returning to the Philippines at the dawn of the new decade.

When the entire world locked down due to COVID-19, that’s when Travis decided to give professional football a shot.

“Since I was here, I thought, why not try playing here, since my dream is to play professional football. I tried out for Mendiola and got in,” he shared.

Prior to signing with Mendiola, Travis also earned consideration for the Azkals Development Team, although injuries at the time prevented him from playing in the PFL just yet.

He would finally get his opportunity last year, when the PFL reverted to its usual home-and-away format. Seeing action for Mendiola granted Travis his lifelong dream of making it to the pro level.

“It’s a crazy feeling. Thinking before, I always watch UFL games at McKinley Hill, and to think that my dream of finally playing at that level has been achieved. It’s a very surreal feeling,” he said.

“And now that I play against those big names, I don’t want to see them as idols anymore, or else, I’d give them too much respect on the field. Sometimes, you have to show that you’re one of them now, even though you’re way younger.”

Travis’ maiden goal may have taken some time, but it was emblematic of his dedication throughout the long season.

In the end, Mendiola’s season-ending win became Travis’ signature moment. After several delays and even amidst modest expectations for himself in his rookie year, staying ready prepared Travis for a fitting final act for year one.

“With more players not being able to show up in practices due to personal reasons, that gave me my chance to show coach what I can do to help the team. Having that time, I knew I had to make the most out of it,” he said.

“The hardest adjustment naman from that was probably the fitness aspect. When you’re on top, you don’t run as much as the midfielders do. Not to brag, but I always knew I had good vision or good passing techniques. Once I got that, I knew I could make a difference.”

