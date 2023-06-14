Rashawn McCarthy in action for Blackwater in the PBA on Tour, June 14, 2023 at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Blackwater bounced back with a 102-97 beating of Converge on Wednesday in a PBA on Tour preseason game at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Rashawn McCarthy erupted for for 30 points as the Bossing used a strong second half to sink the FiberXers.

McCarthy, who finished with five triples, matched Justin Arana point-for-point while fending off Converge's comeback as the FiberXers worked their way to within 86-91 with barely four minutes remaining.

The Bossing retaliated with a 7-1 blitz to create an 11-point gap heading to the end.

"We just want to bounce back from that game against Northport, we were just locked in from the beginning," said McCarthy. "I hit my first shot and got a good rhythm from there. I'm just happy to get the win."

Baser Amer and Rey Suerte each scored 12 for Blackwater.

In their previous outing, Blackwater bowed to NorthPort, 112-95. The Bossing now holds a 3-2 record.

Meanwhile, Converge fell to 1-3.

Arana finished with 32 points for the FiberXers. Alex Stockton added 15 while Jerrick Balanza chipped in 14.

The game saw assistant coach McJour Luib suit up for the FiberXers. He played eight minutes and 13 second and contributed three points, three assists, and a rebound.