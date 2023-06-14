Letran ousts Guang Ming College in FilOil play-in

Kurt Reyson powered Letran to a romp over Guang Ming College. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA -- Letran is a win away from facing La Salle.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran is closing in on a quarterfinals stint after defeating Guang Ming College, 85-73, in the play-in round of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday in San Juan City.

The Luzon regional champions maintained a competitive game until the end of the first half and were only facing a four-point deficit, 43-39.

But the defending NCAA champions then went to work in the third frame to run away and built a 16-point lead, 64-48, late in the quarter.

The Knights kept the Flying Dragons at bay in the final frame and are now a win away from facing Group II top seed De La Salle University.

Leading the way for Letran was team captain Kurt Reyson with 19 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, while Kobe Monje was vital with his 18 markers and two boards. Kevin Santos protected the Muralla-based squad's basket with six rejections to go along with 13 points and seven rebounds.

GMC's Dikachi Ududo was one of the few bright spots for them, scoring 24 points with eight boards, while Joshua Jamias and Julian Lozada put up 13 and 11, respectively.

Their next game is scheduled at 10 AM tomorrow, and it will be a hectic day for Letran as they are also scheduled to face their rivals San Beda in their do-or-die semis matchup in the PBA D-League at 3 PM.