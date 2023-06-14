Letran Knights set for two games in one day

It will be a busy Thursday for the Letran Knights. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran will play two crucial games in one day.

The Knights will have their hands full on Thursday as they will compete in both the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup and the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, with both games having a significant impact on their preseason campaign.

That is why Knights head coach Rensy Bajar and his staff will be focused on their task to handle their rotations tomorrow for the two games. Letran plays in the FilOil at 10:00 a.m., and in the D-League at 3:00 p.m.

“Medyo hinabaan din namin yung rotation namin ngayon kasi para kahit papano yung ibang players magkaroon ng exposure,” Bajar bared after their 85-73 win against Guang Ming earlier Wednesday.

Letran still needs another win, or at least endure a loss that is not more than a 13-point deficit to secure a quarterfinals slot against La Salle and avoid complications.

“Tapos siyempre, tomorrow, expect niyo na meron pa kaming mga ibang [additional] players na pwedeng paglaruin kasi bukas magiging dalawa yung game namin. May game kami tomorrow morning, at the same time knockout game namin sa PBA D-League," he added.

"So kumbaga, laban lang. Nothing is impossible basta sama-sama lang kami as a team,” said Bajar, sharing how they will be preparing for their back-to-back games in one day.

Bannering their Wangs@27-Strikers tomorrow, the Knights will also face Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda after its 74-51 Game 2 loss on Tuesday.

The winner of their Game 3 decider will be facing defending champions EcoOil La Salle in the Finals after the Green Archers defeated Perpetual in their own series.