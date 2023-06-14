Golf: Pros brace for daunting Forest Hill challenge

Holes no. 14 at the Forest Hills Nicklaus course. Handout photo.



MANILA -- Filipino golfers know they are in for a daunting challenge when they return to Antipolo for the ICTSI Forest Hills Championship on June 20-23 at one of the two championship courses of the Forest Hills Golf and Country Club.

The competition will be held at the par-72 Nicklaus side, which has been refurbished since it last hosted the Philippine Golf Tour in 2016-17. The course will host both the P2 million men's tournament and the P750,000 Ladies PGT.

"The club has redone/rebuilt six greens (Nos. 1, 3, 9, 11, 14 and 18)," said Forest Hills general manager Raymond Bunquin, adding they were returned to their original sizes, most notably the closing hole, which used to feature a bunker in the middle.

He stressed that all the works were carefully planned and recommended by the grounds committee, headed by Forest Hills chairman Bob Sobrepeña, and with the guidance of course architect John Cope of the Nicklaus Group.

"Forest Hills presents a challenge that needs all the shots in the book. A demanding shotmaker's course where even the pros can't take any hole easy," said Bunquin.

While he admits accent will be on power in some holes, precision and accuracy are the biggest factors to produce good scores, adding: "The pros need to know where and when to gamble. A small miss can lead to a huge score."

Reymon Jaraula, coming off a runaway win at last week's ICTSI Valley Golf Challenge, is admittedly unfamiliar with Forest Hills. "I need to toughen up and work on some parts of my game to win again," he said.

Aside from Jaraula, Lloyd Go and Clyde Mondilla, also expected to join the title chase in the seventh leg of this year's circuit put up by ICTSI are leg winners Jhonnel Ababa (Villamor Philippine Masters), Ira Alido (Bacolod), Rupert Zaragosa (Iloilo) and Tony Lascuña (Caliraya Springs).

Dutch Guido van der Valk, the reigning back-to-back The Country Club Invitational winner, also seeks to snap a spell, along with Keanu Jahns, Fidel Concepcion, Rico Depilo, Albin Engino, Jay Bayron, Elmer Salvador and Joenard Rates and young guns Gabriel Manotoc, Josh Jorge, Sean Ramos and Korean Hyun Ho Rho.

