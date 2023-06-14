Figueroa shines as NU keeps FilOil title defense alive

Jake Figueroa came up big in crunch time for the NU Bulldogs. FilOil/Handout.



MANILA -- Two of the best teams squads from the UAAP and the NCAA needed extra minutes to settle their quarterfinals matchup as National University defeated College of St. Benilde, 88-72, in the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Tuesday in San Juan City.

Up by three in the dying seconds of the regulation, Miggy Corteza committed a costly turnover after stepping out of bounds, allowing the Bulldogs to get another shot to tie the game.

Jake Figueroa was the savior for NU as he hit the game-tying triple to knot the count at 72 after an assist by Steve Nash Enriquez, and Figueroa made another huge play after stealing the inbound of Mark Sangco, sending the game to overtime.

The Bulldogs scored 16 straight points in the extension, including two booming treys from Enriquez and Mike Malonzo, while also keeping the Taft-based scoreless in five minutes.

Enriquez's 21 points, four points, and four assists top-scored for the Bulldogs, and Figueroa put up 16 markers, five boards, three assists, and three steals.

"Nakipag eye-to-eye contact sakin si coach Jeff nung andun ako sa corner. Tapos nakita ko siya 'Jake tira na', siyempre may tiwala naman ako sa sarili ko. Pero first time ko 'yun. Hindi ako makapaniwala," commented Figueroa on his game-tying triple.

His assist man also bared his point of view of the same play.

"Yung mindset ko nun, ako magpapatalo, ako rin magpapanalo. Kasi binibigyan naman ako ng tiwala ni coach na 'leader ka, dapat kung anong nangyayari sa team mo, dapat saluhin mo.' Wala akong tira, nakita ko si Jake sa corner, lucky kami and blessed kami na na-shoot ni Jake yung tira," said Enriquez.

This is why head coach Jeff Napa was proud of how the two stepped when NU needed them most.

"I give credit sa mga players ko. They stepped up, hindi bumigay hanggang dulo, 'yun naman ang basketball eh. Sila yung magiging superstar sa sarili nilang diskarte,"

NU will still be waiting for the results of the quarterfinals matchup between DLSU and the winner of the Letran-GMC play-in bout.

Meanwhile, Felipe Marasigan's 12 points and five rebounds, and former Bulldog Migs Oczon's 11 points, five assists, and four boards, went for naught as they bid good bye to the tournament.