Nika Juris Nicolas earned herself a national master title in chess. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Ten-year-old Nika Juris Nicolas is slowly establishing herself as the future of Philippine chess, after being conferred by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) with the title of National Master.

The recognition is usually given to male players but Nicolas challenged herself further as she joined a tournament dominated by male athletes, and eventually succeeded.

This earned the young prodigy the title, making her the first female chess player to earn the distinction.

"May girls at boys but it is also allowed na ang isang babae sumali sa boys pero ang boys di pwede sumali sa babae," said NCFP Chief Executive Officer and Grand Master Jayson Gonzales.

"Since ang edad nya 10, sumali siya sa 11... nag-champion sya unang elimination sa Himamaylan City, Negros Oriental. Sa grand finals, sya pa lang walang talo going to the last round... Dahil sa kanyang pag second place at sa kanyang ginawang achievement at sa mga tournament na past, binigay na sa kanya yung national master na pang lalaki," he continued.

During the Boys Under 11 Division of the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships Grand Finals held in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte last June 2 to 9, Nicolas was the only female participant.

She went home with a silver in Standard and Blitz events, and a bronze in Rapid.

Earlier, she emerged as the champion in the Under 11 Boys Division of the NCFP National Eliminations in Negros Occidental from March 24 to 27, 2023.

Her exceptional performance in the boys' division secured her place in Philippine chess history as the country's first and only female National Master.

"Nung unang tournament ko, nakalaban yung lalaki, natatakot talaga ako dahil aggressive sila maglaro and nung bago pa ako di pa ako nanalo, mostly puro talo ako. Pag natalo ko yung isang lalaki mostly lalaki nag aasaran sila, sabi niya ay natalo ka ng babae mahina ka,” Nicolas revealed.

“Biglang nung nananalo na ako, biglang nagkarespeto na sila sa akin. Yung mga iba nga ayaw ako kalabanin dahil natatakot sila kelangan nila humakot ng puntos," she added.

Gonzales said Nicolas has the making of becoming the face of Philippine chess if she chooses to pursue a career out of it.

"Pero yung kanyang kakayahan, yung potential niya bilang isang bata, isang player, is sa ngayon nakikita ko superior sa lahat," the NCFP Chief Executive said.

Nicolas is also in the right hands, having Filipina Grand Master Janelle Mae Frayna as her coach. Frayna is a 3 time champion and current Philippine Women's Champion.

According to the veteran athlete, she was impressed with Nicolas’ accelerated progress.

"She's only 11 so taas ng kanyang time to beat yung record na yun. Sabi ko nga sa kanya, if you only want to beat my record to become the youngest woman GM in the Philippines, parang medyo mababaw pa yun," Frayna said.

Surprisingly, Nicolas only learned to play chess in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic – but it was enough for her to win tournaments inside and outside the country.

“Siguro a couple of months ago, tinanggap ko na na magiging chess player siya. Kasi traditional tayo eh, gusto ko academics, di ba ganun? Makatapos ng pag-aaral, magtrabaho tsaka ang pangalan niya kasi Nika Juris. Nika after the goddess of victory Nike, at Juris, latin for law. So abogadong walang talo pangalan pa lang planado ko na future nya," her mom said.

Nicolas, whose parents are both lawyers, is set to test her mettle overseas when she joins the ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from June 17 to 27.

