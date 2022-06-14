Warriors on brink of NBA title after Game 5 win

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (L) dunks the ball past a defending Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (R) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 13 June 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from another championship after pulling away for a 104-94 victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Monday at the Chase Center in San Francisco (Tuesday morning in Manila).

A hot start to the fourth quarter helped the Warriors gain separation after Boston out-played them in the third period.

Golden State now has a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, and they can clinch the NBA title with another win on Friday's Game 6 in Boston.

The Warriors got a superb performance from Andrew Wiggins, who had 26 points and 13 rebounds while once again playing stout defense against Boston's Jayson Tatum.

They got the win despite a rough shooting night from Stephen Curry, who made just 7 of 22 attempts for 16 points, though he also had eight assists on the night.

Tatum finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics.