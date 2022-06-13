Volleyball: VNL Week 2 opens at Big Dome

MANILA, Philippines -- The second week of the Volleyball Nations League (VNL) opens on Tuesday with two explosive matches at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

First up among the top eight women’s teams in the world are Southeast Asia queens Thailand and Canada which clash at 3 p.m. and Asian power Japan which stakes its unbeaten streak against Poland at 7 p.m.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and reigning VNL champions United States will make its debut at 3 p.m. on Wednesday against Bulgaria, while China, now ranked No. 3 in the latest women's world rankings, plays Belgium at 7 p.m.

The Japanese won all their four matches in Shreveport-Bossier City in the US in Week 1, a streak they capped with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 win over the Americans.

"We wanted to play hard and enjoy fast sets," said Japan's new captain and outside hitter Sarina Koga through an interpreter after last Sunday's four-set sweep of the Philippines in an exhibition match.

Just like the Japanese, the Thais, who made noise by stunning the fancied Chinese in five sets Ankara, Turkey, have a strong Filipino fan base.

Thailand open spiker Ajacharporn Kongyot hopes to sustain the gains from her team's 3-1 record in the opening week.

Despite the absence of injured middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang, the Thais are ready to put up a show in their opening match against the Canadians.

"Thailand team will give its best," said Ajcharaporn also through an interpreter after her team's straight-set romp of the Filipinas last Saturday.

The Poles have the same win-loss record as the Thais at 3-1 for eight points. The Canadians, on the other hand, sport a 2-2 card for six points in the event.

The US and Poland were the last teams to arrive for Week 2 of the VNL which the country is hosting for the first time through the Philippine National Volleyball Federation.