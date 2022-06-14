UAAP: Ateneo, UST kick off step-ladder semifinals

It will be UST vs. Ateneo in the first phase of the step-ladder Final 4. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The first phase of the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder semifinals starts on Tuesday with Ateneo de Manila University looking to extend its title defense against third-seeded University of Santo Tomas (UST at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles claimed the fourth and last spot in the Final 4 on Saturday after sweeping Adamson University. This will be their 11th consecutive appearance in the semis of the women's volleyball tournament.

Awaiting the defending champions are the well-rested Golden Tigresses, who settled for the third seed after losing to the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs in the final day of the elimination round last Thursday.

First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with fans anticipating a tight match-up after the two squads split their elimination round encounters.

UST won their first round meeting in four sets, 25-19, 25-21, 29-31, 33-31, thanks to a 31-point performance from Eya Laure. But the Blue Eagles rebounded in the second round, taking a 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 as Laure was held to 14 points while Faith Nisperos scored 18.

"We all know that UST is a great team," Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro said after their win against the Lady Falcons. "And palagi naming sinasabi -- great teams will only push us forward."

"They are an intact team, they have a deep bench, they are well-coached," he added. "Kami, we just follow the system and we have to be sound fundamentally and do things right."

UST coach Kungfu Reyes, for his part, is hoping that the longer break will serve them well against an Ateneo team that only had two days to prepare for the game.

"Ima-maximize namin 'yung ilang araw na mababakante, para mai-correct namin 'yung mga lapses namin," said Reyes, who will look for solid contributions from Laure's "supporting cast" in the do-or-die showdown.

"'Yung mga weak point namin… kailangan namin ayusin 'yun. So once na maging ayos kami doon, hopefully pag pasok ng stepladder, mas complete na kami," he added.

The winner of Tuesday's match will advance to play the No. 2 seed De La Salle University in the next phase of the step-ladder, with the Lady Spikers owning a twice-to-beat advantage.

Already waiting in the best-of-3 finals are the NU Lady Bulldogs, who swept the elimination round.

