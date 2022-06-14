PH withdraws from World Cup of Pool

Efren "Bata" Reyes and Carlo Biado have withdrawn from the World Cup of Pool. File photos.

The Filipino pair of Efren "Bata" Reyes and Carlo Biado will no longer participate in the 2022 World Cup of Pool, organizers announced on Monday.

In a statement, Matchroom Pool said Biado and Reyes "were forced to withdraw due to travel issues."

They will be replaced by Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Noppon Saengkham in the event that will be held at the Brentwood Centre in Essex, England.

Reyes is a two-time winner of the event, ruling the inaugural edition in 2006 with Django Bustamante before repeating the feat in 2009 in front of home fans in Quezon City.

The Philippines also won the 2013 edition in England behind the pair of Dennis Orcollo and Lee Vann Corteza.

Germany is the defending champions in the event that features 32 countries. At stake is a top prize of $60,000 to the winning pair.