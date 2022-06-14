PBA: TerraFirma's Isaac Go suffers ACL tear

TerraFirma big man Isaac Go is out for the year after suffering a major knee injury. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- TerraFirma has lost another key player to a major injury.

Center Isaac Go is out for the rest of the year after tearing ligaments in his right knee during their game against the NorthPort Batang Pier last Saturday.

His agent, PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group, confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Tuesday evening.

Go landed badly after a rebounding battle with NorthPort's Jamie Malonzo midway through their 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup game at the Ynares Center in Antipolo. He was helped off the court and did not return. Go played less than three minutes and had two points and two rebounds before his exit.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star was diagnosed with a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus in his right knee.

He is the second player that TerraFirma has lost to injury after Ed Daquioag, who fractured his right leg in a freak accident also in their game against TerraFirma.