PBA: Blackwater rookie Ganuelas-Rosser nears debut

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in action for Limitless App in the PBA 3x3 Lakas ng Tatlo. File photo. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing are hopeful that they will soon have top overall pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser in their active roster, after the rookie missed their first two games due to a finger injury.

Ganuelas-Rosser sustained a fracture in the middle finger of his right hand during the 31st Southeast Asian Games, forcing him to sit out against TNT and Barangay Ginebra in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup.

According to Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, Ganuelas-Rosser is scheduled for an x-ray on his injured hand Tuesday to determine if the fracture has fully healed.

"Kung wala, if fully healed na, he might play on Saturday," a visibly hopeful Vanguardia said.

The Bossing went 1-1 in their first two games of the conference, pulling off an 85-78 upset of TNT before falling just short against the Gin Kings, 82-85, on Sunday. That game saw them lead by as much as 10 points before being doomed by late errors.

They are scheduled to play the NorthPort Batang Pier on Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"'Yan ang pinagdadasal namin," Vanguardia said of Ganuelas-Rosser's looming debut. "He's been working out, he's been running, he's been lifting weights. Wala lang talagang bola pa."

"Pero, 'yung left hand niya, 'yun lang ang bola -- dribbling, shooting with his left, finishing with his left," he added. "By Tuesday, kung wala ng fracture, ayan, lalaro na 'yang aming first pick overall."

Ganuelas-Rosser dominated the PBA 3x3 circuit together with Limitless App before winning a bronze medal in the SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.

Vanguardia has already said that the rookie will be a "vital cog" for the Bossing, as Ganuelas-Rosser will be a legitimate big man who can match up against the likes of June Mar Fajardo and Japeth Aguilar.

"He's the future of this franchise. I think it's not everyday that you can get a 6-8, 6-7 player with his versatility," said the coach. "He can score and he can run the floor. Ang maganda rin sa kanya is he's a rim protector, he's a good shot-blocker -- which we didn't have for the longest [time]."

"I think this is the very first time that the franchise will have a big man, legitimate big man that can really help us underneath," he added.