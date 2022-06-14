NCAA: Arellano gets second win by dropping San Beda

Arellano University tallied its second victory in the NCAA women's volleyball with a 4-set win over San Beda University on Tuesday.

The Lady Chiefs had it 27-29, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15, against the Lady Red Spikers.

Trina Abay had 15 points on 12 kills and 3 blocks. Carla Donato added 11 points, while Nicole Sasuman had 10.

Meanwhile, Maxinne Tayag scored 1 points for San Beda in a losing effort.

Arellano now sports a 2-0 record, while San Beda fell to 0-2.

In the first game, Jose Rizal University shrugged off a slow start to complete a comeback against Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Dolly Verzosa, Riza Rose, and Renesa Melgar led the way for the Lady Bombers, who scored a 13-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 win against Letran.

JRU now has a record of 1-0, while Letran fell to its first defeat with a record of 0-1.

