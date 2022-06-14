Ginebra's Scottie Thompson in action against Blackwater in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- His trophy-laden campaign is now at the back of Scottie Thompson's mind as the Barangay Ginebra point guard shifts his focus to the new PBA season.

The 28-year-old Thompson earned Most Valuable Player honors in the PBA's 46th season, where he also won the Best Player of the Conference award for the Governors' Cup. He helped Ginebra win the title in that conference and was named Finals MVP after their six-game conquest of Meralco.

Thompson started the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup on a strong note, putting up 14 points, 16 rebounds, and nine assists in an 85-82 win against the Blackwater Bossing last Sunday.

Afterward, he stressed that he was not worried about having to live up to the mantle of MVP.

"Tapos na 'yung MVP," said Thompson, who won the award in a landslide over TNT's Mikey Williams and Magnolia's Calvin Abueva.

"We need to focus on this conference, this season. So, different conference, so different approach sa amin," he said. "'Yung mentality namin, kailangan grind every game, especially in this, we need to start strong this conference."

The Gin Kings were given a heavy challenge by the Bossing in their first game of the conference, and they needed to rally from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter before snatching the win in the final minute.

The hard-earned victory shows that Ginebra has some way to go before reaching the level they need to be at, with Thompson noting that they need to be in better physical condition.

"Like Coach Tim [Cone] said kanina sa huddle namin, we really need to get in shape. Kasi tough every team ngayon, sobrang tough," said the guard. "And I think we're behind already. So humahabol kami when it comes sa shape namin and conditioning."

Ginebra will be back in action on Wednesday against Rain or Shine.