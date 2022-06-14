Omega Esports make their way out of the stage during the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup Group Stages. Courtesy: MSC 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- Omega Esports is going to the lower bracket of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup after succumbing to host team Todak at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre here.

With the result, Omega Esports is one loss away from getting eliminated from the competition.

Omega stayed a little too long in Todak's base in Game 1, which cost the game for the comeback kings.

Omega staged a comeback in Game 2, but Todak overpowered in Game 3.

They will fight for tournament life on Thursday.

More details to follow