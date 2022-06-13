Courtesy: MPL Philippines

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—Omega Esports and RSG Philippines will test their might as they enter the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC 2022) playoffs, at the Malaysian International Trade & Exhibition Center here from June 14 to 19.

All eyes are on the Filipino representatives, as they seek to repeat an all-Filipino Grand Finals in Southeast Asia’s biggest ML:BB tournament, even as both squads took different paths to get their playoff spots.

While RSG Philippines asserted their dominance in the group stage rounds by beating sister team RSG Singapore and Cambodia's SeeYouSoon, Omega figured into the playoff picture by a hairline, securing a spot after equalizing its last group stage series against RRQ.

Both RSG Philippines and Omega will open their playoff campaign on Tuesday against Myanmar’s Falcon Esports (noon) and Malaysia’s Todak (5:30 p.m.) respectively.

RSG Philippines will face a squad that had eliminated MSC 2019 champions Onic Esports from this year’s edition of the competition.

Omega will face one of two Malaysian host teams Todak, MPL Malaysia’s champions. Head coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos previously shared that Omega wanted to face the squad, known for their bizarre draft picks.

The losing team will go down the lower bracket and push themselves one loss closer to elimination, while the winning team will continue on to the upper bracket.

From here, games will be played in a best of five series, except the Grand Finals, to be held on June 19 in a best-of-seven series.

The championship team will enjoy the lion’s share of the $300,000 USD prize pool.

