Hattaya Bamrungsuk scored five points to help Thailand sweep Canada in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand weathered a strong challenge from Canada in the third set en route to a 25-19, 25-22, 26-24 victory on Tuesday, as they got off to a successful start in Week 2 of the Volleyball Nations League at the Araneta Coliseum.

Pimpichaya Kokram scored 19 of her 20 points on kills, while Chatchu-On Moksri had 17 points on 15 attacks and two aces to power Thailand to victory.

The Thais improved to 4-1 in the tournament, bucking the absence of middle blocker Thatdao Nuekjang who suffered an injury in Week 1 in Ankara, Turkey.

Hattaya Bamrungsuk took charge in front, finishing with five points including four in the pivotal third frame.

"We play the best that we can. We will try our best," said Pimpichaya through an interpreter.

Emily Maglio's back-to-back kills forced the match's last deadlock at 24-24, but the Canadians were not able to catch a break when needed. They were called for a net fault in the next rally -- a decision challenged by their coaching staff.

But the challenge was unsuccessful, putting Thailand at match point. An attack error by Canada ended the match after just an hour and 21 minutes.

The Canadians committed a whopping 27 errors against only 11 for the Thais.

Kiera Van Ryk scored 20 points, including nine in the third set, while Maglio added eight markers for Canada, which fell to 2-3. Alexa Grey had 13 points in the loss.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist and reigning VNL champion United States will make its debut at 3 p.m. Wednesday against Bulgaria at the Big Dome.

China, now ranked No. 3 in the latest women's world rankings, plays Belgium at 7 p.m.