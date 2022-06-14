NLEX assistant coach Jojo Lastimosa will move to TNT, where he will become the team manager. Photo courtesy of NLEX

MANILA, Philippines -- Jojo Lastimosa is set to leave the NLEX Road Warriors and take over as the new team manager of the TNT Tropang GIGA.

NLEX general manager and head coach Yeng Guiao announced Monday night that they gave Lastimosa the blessing to make the move.

Lastimosa currently serves as an assistant coach for the Road Warriors, a post he's held since 2014.

"We gave him our blessing since it’s a personal advancement for him," Guiao said in a statement. "We thank Coach Jolas for his invaluable contributions to the Road Warriors organization and we wish him good luck in the next phase of his career."

Lastimosa will replace Gabby Cui, who was TNT's team manager since 2019.