FIBA U-16 Asia: Gilas Boys fall short against Japan

Photo from FIBA Basketball

The Gilas youth team fell short against Japan, 73-67, during their encounter at the 2022 FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship Tuesday night (Manila time) at the Al-Gharafa Sports Club Multi-Purpose Hall in Doha, Qatar.

Caelum Harris led the Philippine U-16 team with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Jared Bahay came off the bench with 12.

But these were not enough to offset Yuto Kawashima's 26 points for Japan.

The Japanese side also got 16 and 14 from Leon Watasnabe and Eijiro Ogawa, respectively.

Japan shot better from the perimeter, connecting for 27.59 percent against Gilas' 17.39.

The Japanese side also got more help from the bench which scored 27 points against Gilas' bench which had 18.

Gilas fell to number 2 in their group and next will go up against Kazakhstan to boost their bid to advance to the next round.

The Gilas Boys earlier made a sensational debut in the tournament with an 82-45 win over Kuwait.