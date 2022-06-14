Mikey Williams has yet to play for TNT in the 2022-23 PBA Philippine Cup. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA continue to miss the presence of Mikey Williams but head coach Chot Reyes is confident that they can continue to cope without their explosive guard.

Williams has yet to report to TNT for the 47th season of the PBA as the two sides have yet to come to terms on the guard's contract. Reyes revealed recently that Williams' deal with TNT contained a re-negotiation clause should they win a championship.

The 30-year-old Williams steered the Tropang GIGA to the All-Filipino title in his first conference with the team, winning Finals MVP honors in the process. He emerged as the league's Rookie of the Year after leading the PBA in scoring in its 46th season.

With Williams still in the United States, TNT has gone 2-1 in its first three contests.

"I spoke to him the last time this morning. We just told him to get on a plane and get here," Reyes said Sunday, after the Tropang GIGA escaped with an 86-83 win against the Converge FiberXers. "I think that is the best situation, win-win for all."

The TNT offense has struggled without Williams: they are averaging only 80.7 points in their first three games and shooting just 36.5% from the field, both the third-worst marks in the league.

But Reyes said they cannot harp on Williams' absence or use it as an excuse for their recent woes.

"In our team, we are focusing on who is here. We're not worried about who is not here," he stressed. "We know that it is going to be a struggle."

"But the way I look at it is if we're able to overcome this adversity, this is going to strengthen us and make us grow even further as a team down the road," he added.

TNT has yet to give an indication that they are close to an agreement with Williams.

They return to action on Thursday against the NLEX Road Warriors.

