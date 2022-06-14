The Ateneo Blue Eagles celebrate after scoring against the UST Golden Tigresses in their UAAP Season 84 step-ladder match. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles advanced to the next round of the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder semifinals after a straight sets triumph against University of Santo Tomas, Tuesday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The defending champions showed remarkable composure in the closing stretch of each set to come away with a 25-23, 25-23, 25-20 victory in the first Final 4 match of the women's volleyball tournament.

Ateneo now advances to play the De La Salle Lady Spikers in the second phase of the Final 4. La Salle will have a twice-to-beat advantage against their arch-rivals after finishing as the second seed.

Already waiting in the Finals are the unbeaten National University Lady Bulldogs.

