Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang sees a silver lining in his current situation where he has to take his time to make a full recovery from his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Adiwang recently confirmed that he has a complete tear on his ACL.

“The surgery happened three weeks ago. Now I’m going through therapy. I’m going through several programs now. The first week, I was just stretching it, just so it remains mobile. The second week, I started to put weight on it. And this week, thankfully, I am getting to do squats and [use the] stationary bike,” he said.

Now “Thunder Kid” will have to learn the value of patience as he could be out for an entire year. However, he is optimistic that he will recover faster than that.

“As per the doctor’s advice, a complete recovery will be one year, but the count will start from the injury,” Adiwang said.

“On a positive note, the doctor said it still depends on how my body will heal. There’s a chance that I can recover faster.”

The Team Lakay star has been one of the most active Filipinos on the ONE roster, having competed 10 times since 2018.

With the injury, he knows just how delicate a fight career can be. This only motivates him to be the best while he’s still healthy.

“For all our supporters and fans, now I’m recovering. I’m doing it slowly but surely, so when we return, we won’t face any complications,” he said.

“That’s what I see here – the importance of taking care of my body. I’ll be back. I’ll make sure to do my part as an athlete and recover.”

