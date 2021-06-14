PH karate bets fall in Olympic qualifiers

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jamie Lim bowed out of contention in the Olympic Qualification Tournament for karate on Sunday night in Paris, France.

Lim had a promising start in the +61kg category, beating Alisa Buchinger of Austria in the first round, 3-2.

But she bowed to Tunisia's Jemi Chehinez, 7-2, in the second round to wrap up her stint in the qualifiers.

With Lim's elimination, none of the eight-member Philippine delegation managed to secure a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics through the qualifiers.

Junna Tsukii, another SEA Games gold medalist from 2019, crashed out in the -55kg division, losing 2-1 to Ivet Goranova of Bulgaria after having gotten a bye in the first round.

Only the top three finishers in each division will secure their tickets to the Tokyo Olympics.

Tsukii still has a slim chance of qualifying via continental quota.

Another contender, Fil-American karateka Joane Orbon, was bundled out in the second round of the -61kg division. She lost to Carolina Arsenio of Portugal, 2-0.

Other members of the team were: Ivan Agustin, Sharief Afif, Jayson Macaalay in the kumite, and John Enrico Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan in the kata.