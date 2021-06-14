PBA: TerraFirma taps Cabrera to spearhead 3x3 team

Roider Cabrera will lead the way for TerraFirma in the PBA 3x3 tournament. File photo. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Terrafirma has already put together its team for the inaugural season of the PBA 3x3 tournament.

The team announced that it has tapped former mainstay Roider Cabrera to lead their team, which also includes Dhon Reverente, Jay Javelosa, Jebb Bulawan and Emman Custodio.

They are currently training with the 5-on-5 team in Batangas, according to Terrafirma team governor and PBA vice chairman Bobby Rosales.

The team is expected to lean on Cabrera for veteran leadership and knowhow when it comes to 3x3, as he previously played in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 tournament.

A former Adamson University swingman, Cabrera played for NorthPort and Terrafirma in the PBA before exiting the league in 2018.

The PBA 3x3 competition is expected to launch a month after the full court tournament, which is penciled for late June or early July.

"If everything goes according to plan, PBA 3x3 will open a month after we open the PBA 5x5. Target date is second week of August," PBA 3x3 chairman Dicky Bachmann said.