FIBA: NLEX's Jericho Cruz stars as Guam routs Hong Kong

The Guam national team in February 2020. File photo. FIBA.basketball

NLEX guard Jericho Cruz put up 24 points in Guam's 103-83 demolition of Hong Kong in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers, Sunday in Amman, Jordan.

Cruz set the tone for the game by scoring 14 points in the opening quarter as Guam took a 35-19 advantage.

Hong Kong got within single digits midway through the second frame, 42-33, but a transition layup by Cruz restored a double-digit lead, 44-33, and Guam was unbothered from there.

Guam led by as much as 25 points and shot a blistering 52% from the field, while tallying 32 assists.

It was their first win in Group C of the qualifiers after absorbing a 113-94 loss to New Zealand in February 2020. Guam still has one game left, against Hong Kong once more, on Tuesday.

Cruz shot nine-of-16 from the field and added seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Tai Wesley led Guam with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four dimes.

Chi Lok Jolin So led Hong Kong with 18 points. They currently have a 0-2 record in Group C.