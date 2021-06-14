FIBA: Isaac Go to serve as Gilas Pilipinas captain for Asia Cup qualifiers

Isaac Go will be the Gilas Pilipinas captain for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window. Photo courtesy of the SBP

MANILA, Philippines -- Isaac Go will be the team captain of Gilas Pilipinas for the upcoming FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga, this week.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced the development on Monday afternoon.

"Go will take over," the federation announced on social media.

Former University of the East guard Rey Suerte was initially set to be the team's captain, but he suffered an ankle injury during practice at the Inspire Sports Academy that ruled him out for the qualifying window.

Go, the top overall pick in the "special Gilas round" of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, now steps into the role.

A former Ateneo de Manila University center, Go played in all three of the Philippines' previous qualifying games. He is averaging five points, seven rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game for Gilas Pilipinas.

The team opens its campaign in the third and final qualifying window on June 16 against South Korea, followed by a game against Indonesia on June 18. They play South Korea again on June 20.