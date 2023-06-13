The Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City lights up yellow in honor of the late former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III on June 29, 2021. Aquino passed away last June 24, succumbing to renal failure secondary to diabetes. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.



MANILA — Collegiate players will get a taste of FIBA basketball action as a couple of teams from the UAAP and the NCAA are set to play in the World Cup simulation later this month.

Announced during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Deputy Event Director Erika Dy revealed that different college squads from the aforementioned leagues will play on June 27 and 28.

"On June 27 and 28, we’ll actually have our test event where we will hold games following the FIBA time which is 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Smart Araneta and 4:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at the Mall of Asia. So simultaneous mangyayari ang mga laro,” said Dy.

And while the specific participating teams are not yet revealed, already included in the test is the simulation of the World Cup-bound teams' transportation to and from their respective hotels.

"We will be covering all those games tapos pati yung transportation simulation gagawin na natin. Nakalatag na lahat ng plano, it’s just all about execution when it comes to August,” Dy added.

Coverage of those games will also be tested through FIBA's local broadcast partners.



