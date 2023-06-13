San Beda forces decider against Letran in D-League semis

Peter Alfaro in action for San Beda in their PBA D-League semifinals game against Letran, June 13, 2023 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. PBA Images.



MANILA -- The NCAA rivals' semifinals matchup in the PBA D-League will be needing another game.

Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda extended their PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup campaign after defeating WANGS Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran, 74-51, on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Peter Alfaro was huge for San Beda, putting up 20 points, five rebounds, and four boards for the Yhuri Escueta-led squad.

Unlike their 93-87 overtime Game 1 loss in which they failed to protect a 24-point advantage, the Red Lions now held a firm grip on their lead and fended off any run the Knights tried to start.

Escueta was proud of his squad's efforts to stay focused as they kept their foot on the gas all game long.

"I have to give it to our players. They really gave emphasis on us being composed and to play smarter. Every second hinimay namin. In the second half, when we were up, the players really made it a point that they control the situation.

Taking part in that was James Payosing's 12 markers and nine boards, and Jacob Cortez and Clifford Jopia putting up 11 each.

Heading into their do-or-die matchup, Escueta wants to ensure that they wouldn't keep their guard down as he expects Kurt Reyson and Letran to bounce back in Game 3 which is to be held at at Ynares Arena in Pasig on Thursday.

"I don't expect Reyson to play back-to-back games like that. I'm sure that he's gonna give it his all next game. We have to be ready for that fight back," he added after Reyson's eight-point outing.

Leading the Knights was Kyle Tolentino with nine points and three boards, while Kobe Monje also chipped in eight.

“The challenge is up to our players and us coaches to prepare,” he added.



The Scores:

Marinero-San Beda 74 – Alfaro 20, Payosing 12, Cortez 11, Jopia 11, Cuntapay 6, Visser 4, Royo 4, Gallego 2, Andrada 2, Puno 2, Teruel 0, Alloso 0.

Wangs Strikers-Letran 51 – Tolentino 9, Reyson 8, Monje 8, Cuajao 6, Santos 4, Bojorcelo 4, Javillonar 3, Fajardo 3, Ariar 2, Brillantes 2, Morales 2, Laquindanum 0, Go 0, Guarino 0.

Quarterscores: 17-9, 34-26, 49-40, 74-51.