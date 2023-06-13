Regional champs set to join FilOil quarterfinals

VisMin champions Jose Maria College Foundation Kings. Handout photo.



MANILA -- Regional champions will look to make their presence felt in the quarterfinals of the 2023 FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup, with the Guang Ming College and Jose Maria College Foundation set to enter the fray.

The GMC Flying Dragons, the Luzon champions, and Escandor Cup titlists JMC Kings from VisMin take on the fourth-ranked teams from each group in a two-game play-in series.

Joshua Jamias will lead the charge for Mo Gingerich-coached GMC, while Ian Gaslang and Rico Quiamco will spearhead the attack for JMC of coach Dodong Cagampang.

"We're grateful to Mr. Mario Villanueva of Naga College Foundation and Mr. Glenn Escandor of Escandor Cup for hosting our Philippine Collegiate Champions League regional qualifiers and we're happy to expand our field nationwide as these regional champions get a chance to compete against some of the elite collegiate teams here in Manila," said PCCL chairman Rey Gamboa.

JMC opens the Wednesday triple-header at 12 p.m. against Far Eastern University, followed by GMC taking on Colegio de San Juan de Letran at 2 p.m.

The two pairings clash anew on Thursday with the highest aggregate score from each matchup earning the no. 4-seed in the quarterfinals and taking on top seeds University of Perpetual Help and De La Salle University, respectively, on Friday.

Meantime, Group II no. 2 College of St. Benilde collides with Group I no. 3 National University on Wednesday, while the University of the Philippines (Group II third seed) tests Lyceum of the Philippines University (Group I second seed) on Thursday in the other quarterfinal matchups.

The preseason league has featured teams outside of the UAAP and the NCAA, with champions St. Clare College of Caloocan (NAASCU), Centro Escolar University (UCBL), and Faith Colleges of Batangas (NCAA South) participating.

"Thankful kami sa Filoil na nakasali kami at na-bracket kami sa UAAP teams na talagang na-test kami," said Saints coach Jinino Manansala.

Scorpions mentor Jeff Perlas said: "We just wanted to show everyone that we belong, that we're not just happy to be here but we're ready to compete."

"Good experience sa amin ito. Sigurado kaming madadala namin lahat ng natutunan namin pagbalik namin sa liga namin," said Bravehearts coach NR Aguba.