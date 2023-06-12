PBA D-League: La Salle, Letran eye Finals showdown

La Salle's Mike Phillips in action in the PBA D-League. PBA Images.

Games on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan:

2 p.m. – Univ. of Perpetual Help System Dalta vs EcoOil-La Salle

4 p.m. – Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda

MANILA -- Defending champion EcoOil-La Salle and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran will try to arrange a championship showdown on Tuesday in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After big wins in Game 1, the Green Archers look to finish off Perpetual Help in their 2:00 p.m. game, while the Knights go for the kill against arch-rivals Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in their 4 p.m. encounter.

La Salle defeated Perpetual, 107-78, while Letran battled back from a 24-point deficit to stun San Beda, 93-87, in overtime in the opener of their respective best-of-three semifinal series.

"Hopefully, makuha na namin 'yung Game 2. We're ready. We'll take it a quarter-by-quarter approach. We'll just play our game and stick to our game plan," said Letran coach Rensy Bajar.

"It's a best of three series so ang challenge sa amin is to be better in Game 2. Kung 'di namin matatapatan 'yung level na nilaro namin sa Game 1 then wala kami sa tamang direksyon. We'll keep challenging the team and hopefully, they'll step up," saidLa Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said.

The Red Lions and the Altas though are expected to provide a tough challenge and foil their rivals' bid.

"It's a good test for our team's character on how we will react after a tough loss. The team is in high spirits in practices," said coach San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

"DLSU is a tough team. We're hoping that our adjustments in Game 1 will work for us to extend the series," said Perpetual coach Myk Saguiguit.