Mapua guard Clint Escamis. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- Clint Escamis has no doubt that he will shoulder a heavy load when he finally makes his Mapua homecoming -- and it's a challenge that he is ready for.

"Sobrang laking responsibility nung binibigay sa akin nila coach and I'm willing to take it," said Escamis, who has emerged as the go-to player for the Cardinals in the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup.

A two-time champion in the high school ranks with the Red Robins, Escamis returns home to Intramuros after a stint with the University of the East in the UAAP. This time around, he aims to replicate his success in the seniors level in Mapua.

A proven scorer in his high school days, Escamis wants to prove that he is now a more dynamic player. "Hindi lang sa points; sa lahat dapat: rebounding, assists, depensa. Kailangan ko ma-up yung teammates ko," he said.

It's a sentiment welcomed by his longtime mentor, Randy Alcantara, who also makes it clear that their success won't hinge on Escamis alone.

"Bumalik si Clint, pero 'di natin pwede ibigay lagi kay Clint. Leader yan since high school. Masaya kami na kasama namin siya sa journey na ito, pero 'di lang siya nang siya lagi," the mentor said.

"Ang maganda sa amin, champion yung mga bata mula pa nung high school, si Clint, si [Warren] Bonifacio, at 'di mo na maaalis yung experience na yun. Ang mahalaga lang is ma-impart nila yung experience na yun sa iba."

Escamis, for his part, has already taken that to heart.

"Sabay-sabay kaming aangat dapat. Hindi kami makukuntento," he said. "Malaki yung responsibility, pero kailangan lahat yun sumunod sa sistema."