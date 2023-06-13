MSC 2023: OhMyV33nus picks Minotaur as Blacklist stomps Todak

Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna during Blacklist's Game 1 match against Todak in MSC 2023. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA - Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna's flawless Minotaur pick towed Blacklist past Todak, 2-1, to conclude their group stage campaign in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup held at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday evening.

Blacklist will be ending the group stages flawless, behind a 2-0 win-loss card. Todak, the Malaysian champs are second while Team Occupy of Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are out of the competition.

With four of her heroes banned in Game 2, OhMyV33nus reintroduced the "Son of Minos" in the pros.

The debut, spoiled by Muhammad "CikuGais" Fuad's backdoor play, did not go in vain as she used the hero once more in Game 3.

The MPL Hall of Legends 2022 inductee went flawless in both of the rounds she used Minotaur, getting a 1/0/9 kill-death-assist (KDA) card in Game 2 and a 2/0/11 KDA record in Game 3.

The MSC 2023 playoffs will start on June 15, still at the AEON Mall Mean Chey in Phnom Penh.

Meanwhile, Peter Bryce "Basic" Lozano and the rest of OutPlay of North America are eliminated after suffering a 0-2 loss against Mariusz "Donut" Tan and the rest of host team Burn x Team Flash.

With OutPlay and Team Occupy's elimination from the tournament, Fireflux Impunity is the only team left off the added regions in the mid-season international tournament. Moonton Games added MENA, North America, and Turkey among gaming regions in the MSC.