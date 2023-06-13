La Salle routs Perpetual to book D-League Finals return

Prince Alao attempts a shot for La Salle against Perpetual Help in the semifinals of the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, June 13, 2023 at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan. PBA Images.

MANILA -- De La Salle University is back in the D-League Finals

This, after defending champion EcoOil-La Salle bested University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in Game 2 of the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, 108-91, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Center in San Juan City.

The Green Archers rode the momentum from their Game 1 win which powered them to a strong start, turning a 5-2 deficit in the opening frame into a 30-17 lead at the end of it.

This allowed the Taft-based squad to build a lead as huge as 28, 90-62, headed by the 22-point, six-assist game of Prince Alao.

JC Macalalag followed him with 11 points, while the trio of Kevin Quiambao, EJ Gollena, and Bright Nwanko combined for 30 points, each scoring 10.

Despite the win, however, La Salle deputy mentor Gian Nazario maintained the stance that the Green Archers are still hungry for improvement.

"Masaya kami sa pinakita namin this playoffs, but we're not contented yet. The mindset after the Game 1 win was to challenge [our team] to be better. Ang challenge is paano pa namin malalampasan yung ginawa namin during Game 1," he said.

And La Salle definitely delivered, out-hustling the Altas in the rebounding department, 53-35.

Meanwhile, John Abis' 21 points, four dimes, and three boards went for naught as the Las Piñas-based squad is now eliminated from the tournament.

La Salle is now awaiting the result of the semifinal matchup between NCAA rivals Letran and San Beda. The Knights currently hold the series lead, 1-0, and are also looking to sweep their opponents on Tuesday.

The Scores:

EcoOil-La Salle 108 – Alao 22, Macalalag 11, Quiambao 10, Gollena 10, Nwankwo 10, Austria 9, B. Phillips 9, M. Phillips 8, Nonoy 7, Cortez 5, Escandor 3, Manuel 2, Abadam 2, David 0.

Perpetual 91 – Abis 21, Pagaran 19, Ferreras 19, Razon 11, Ramirez 8, Roque 5, Nitura 4, Sevilla 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 0.

Quarterscores: 30-17, 51-36, 86-59, 108-91.