Photo from Adamson Facebook page

MANILA – Just a week after releasing Jerry Yee, Adamson University found a new person to be at the helm of the women’s volleyball team.

On Tuesday, Adamson named John Philip Yude as the Lady Falcons’ new head coach, replacing the pro-bound Yee, who recently signed with PVL team Farm Fresh.

Former Adamson standout Bang Pineda is also returning to her second home as she has been included in the coaching staff as one of the assistants. Joining Pineda on the sidelines is Leo Miranda.

Yude led the juniors volleyball team of Adamson to a runner-up finish in the UAAP Season 85.

Meanwhile, Pineda will be juggling her time as the libero Akari Power Chargers and the assistant coach of the Lady Falcons.

Last week, Yee parted ways with Adamson after steering the team to a third-place finish in UAAP Season 85.

This happened just after Yee’s decision of taking the head coaching position of the newly-formed professional team Farm Fresh Foxies.

Adamson thanked Yee for his contributions to the recent success of the Lady Falcons that ended a nine-year Final Four berth drought.